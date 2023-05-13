Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Position Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $19.07 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.