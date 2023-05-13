Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $144.06

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.06 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 175.48 ($2.21). Senior shares last traded at GBX 171.20 ($2.16), with a volume of 735,057 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.46) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.21) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168 ($2.12).

Senior Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £726.44 million, a PE ratio of 3,464.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Senior Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In related news, insider Rajiv Sharma purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($31,230.28). In related news, insider Rajiv Sharma purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($31,230.28). Also, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £47,696.88 ($60,185.34). Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

