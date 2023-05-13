Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sentage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.23% of Sentage at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sentage alerts:

Sentage Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNTG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 84,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,113. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 35.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.