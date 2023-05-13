Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 16th

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 16th. The 1-38 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 16th.
Sezzle Price Performance
SEZNL stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Sezzle has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
About Sezzle
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sezzle (SEZNL)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.