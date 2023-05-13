Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 16th

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 16th. The 1-38 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 16th.

SEZNL stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Sezzle has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company in United States, Canada, India, and Europe. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

