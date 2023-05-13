Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 55.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $83,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,892.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $83,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,892.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $301,817.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,656,848.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,707,182 shares of company stock valued at $598,568,377. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 249,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

