Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify Trading Down 2.5 %

Shopify stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Shopify by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

