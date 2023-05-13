Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 2.5 %

Shopify stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Shopify by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.