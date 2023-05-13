Short Interest in 3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Drops By 27.4%

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,846,900 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 3,920,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 558.2 days.

3SBio Stock Performance

Shares of 3SBio stock remained flat at $0.80 on Friday. 3SBio has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

About 3SBio

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; YISAIPU, a tumor necrosis factor for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis; EPIAO and SEPO recombinant human erythropoietins to treat anemia; and Cipterbin for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

