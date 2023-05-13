Short Interest in American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Drops By 26.3%

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
American Power Group Price Performance
APGI stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. American Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About American Power Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Power Group (APGI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.