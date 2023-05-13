Short Interest in American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Drops By 26.3%

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Power Group Price Performance

APGI stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. American Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

