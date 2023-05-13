Short Interest in Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Decreases By 50.0%

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Amerityre Stock Performance
Shares of AMTY opened at $0.04 on Friday. Amerityre has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
Amerityre Company Profile
