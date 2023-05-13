Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rises By 20.0%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of BHOOY remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Friday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHOOY shares. Bank of America lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Peel Hunt raised boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 50 ($0.63) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Further Reading

