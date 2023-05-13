Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Drops By 90.0%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the April 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bouygues Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,675. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Bouygues Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2761 per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

