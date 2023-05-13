Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Drops By 90.0%

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the April 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bouygues Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,675. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Bouygues Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2761 per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

About Bouygues

(Get Rating)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.