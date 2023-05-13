Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Drops By 19.0%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,768. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

