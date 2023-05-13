Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Expands By 73.0%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the April 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580 in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BLIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 11,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a P/E ratio of 96.99 and a beta of 2.25.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLIN. TheStreet downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

