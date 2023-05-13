Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Rises By 19.4%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cepton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Cepton Trading Down 3.7 %
CPTN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. 219,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,235. Cepton has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.41.
Insider Transactions at Cepton
In other news, CEO Jun Pei sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,454,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,825,304.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $291,800. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cepton by 625.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cepton by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,428,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cepton by 420.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 423,804 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cepton Company Profile
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cepton (CPTN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.