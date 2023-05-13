Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Rises By 19.4%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cepton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Cepton Trading Down 3.7 %

CPTN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. 219,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,235. Cepton has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.41.

Insider Transactions at Cepton

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Cepton had a net margin of 126.33% and a negative return on equity of 364.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cepton will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jun Pei sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,454,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,825,304.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $291,800. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cepton by 625.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cepton by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,428,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cepton by 420.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 423,804 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

