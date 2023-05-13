Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Increases By 87.1%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the April 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 92,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,761. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.
About China Construction Bank
