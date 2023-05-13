Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Drops By 37.7%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the April 15th total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

China Liberal Education Trading Down 0.9 %

CLEU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Liberal Education by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

