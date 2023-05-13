Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Expands By 26.8%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,302,800 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 2,604,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

CHLLF stock remained flat at $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Literature has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

