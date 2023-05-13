Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Drops By 54.0%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RQI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,155. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

