Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Drops By 54.0%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of RQI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,155. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
