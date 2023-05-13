Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Declines By 88.9%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 35.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition by 14.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CDAQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 8,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,143. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.