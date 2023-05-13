Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Drops By 51.4%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDEFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$7.97 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. Credito Emiliano has a 12 month low of C$3.80 and a 12 month high of C$7.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.13.

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

