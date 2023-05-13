Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Rises By 75.2%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 872,800 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the April 15th total of 498,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,182.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

