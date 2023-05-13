Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Decreases By 68.1%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the April 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EVV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 401,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,992. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.40.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

