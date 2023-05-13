Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Decreases By 68.1%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the April 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EVV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 401,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,992. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.40.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
