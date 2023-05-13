Short Interest in GAM Holding AG (OTCMKTS:GMHLY) Decreases By 25.0%

GAM Holding AG (OTCMKTS:GMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GAM Price Performance

GMHLY remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. GAM has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

GAM Company Profile

GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.

