Short Interest in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Decreases By 95.7%

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSRM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 452,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Get GSR II Meteora Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSRM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 464.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.