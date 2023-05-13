Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Grows By 20.8%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Shares of ITIC stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $143.39. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150. The stock has a market cap of $272.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.76. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.84.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.11%.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Investors Title by 693.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Investors Title in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Investors Title in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Title in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.