Short Interest in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Grows By 70.3%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,600 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the April 15th total of 339,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 646,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. 451,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $458.40 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kimball International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kimball International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kimball International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Kimball International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Kimball International

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.