Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Declines By 67.5%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LGRDY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Legrand Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 35,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,654. Legrand has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

