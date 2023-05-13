Short Interest in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Decreases By 25.9%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maquia Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $757,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

Maquia Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

Maquia Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,190. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.