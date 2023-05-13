Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Drops By 55.2%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 20,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,170. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on PULM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

