Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Declines By 50.0%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 4,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,379. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.