Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Decreases By 22.4%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 76,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of SNES stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 30,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.82% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SenesTech Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on SNES shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.