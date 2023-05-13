Short Interest in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Increases By 16.6%

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,385. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

