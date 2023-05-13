Short Interest in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Increases By 29.4%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 504,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 168,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,393. The company has a market capitalization of $552.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.35 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.67%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,364 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 103,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

