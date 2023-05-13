Short Interest in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Rises By 21.4%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 273,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Talis Biomedical Price Performance
Shares of TLIS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. 208,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,192. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.09.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 2,348.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Talis Biomedical Company Profile
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
