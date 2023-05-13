Short Interest in The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Expands By 100.0%

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marketing Alliance Price Performance

Shares of MAAL stock remained flat at $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.44. Marketing Alliance has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc engages in the distribution of insurance products. It offers life insurance, annuities, long term insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement. The firm also provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in St.

