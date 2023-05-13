Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Drops By 49.3%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the April 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOTZF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 14,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

