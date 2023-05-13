Short Interest in Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Grows By 13.6%

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Towa Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Towa Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TWAPF remained flat at $24.35 on Friday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $24.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35.

Featured Stories

