Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Decreases By 50.0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 464,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 396,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 136,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 364,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CFO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.28. 26,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $732.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

