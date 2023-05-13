Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Expands By 44.8%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the April 15th total of 257,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Yue Yuen Industrial stock remained flat at $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

