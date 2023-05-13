Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 111,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 670,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

