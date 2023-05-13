Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

SLP opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875,739 shares in the company, valued at $160,920,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $626,935.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,920,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,074,336. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 17.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 62.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

