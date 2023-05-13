Solana (SOL) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Solana has a total market cap of $8.27 billion and approximately $372.80 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $20.90 or 0.00077956 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 395,476,660 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.