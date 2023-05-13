Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $76,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 881.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 267.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

