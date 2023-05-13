Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,117 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.77. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

