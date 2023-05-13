Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

