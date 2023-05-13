Somerville Kurt F Decreases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 3.1% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F owned 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day moving average of $273.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

