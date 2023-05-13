Somerville Kurt F Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Somerville Kurt F cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,716 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 59,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,246,000 after acquiring an additional 64,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,472,000 after acquiring an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,711,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,731,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.