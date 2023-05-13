Somerville Kurt F Purchases 356 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.1% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,252,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

