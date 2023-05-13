Somerville Kurt F Sells 1,500 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,247 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 158,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.61. 2,145,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile



General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

