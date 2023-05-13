Somerville Kurt F Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 33,141 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.6 %

NKE traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.21. 6,574,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760,435. The company has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

